More Warisan leaders support Shafie for PM’s post

PAPAR: Members of the Papar Warisan Sabah Youth wing yesterday expressed their support for the endorsement of Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal for the Prime Minister’s post.

Papar Wira Warisan Sabah chief, Mohd Fakhurrazi Aliuddin said that they believed Shafie is the best candidate to resolve the racial and religious problems that had long existed in the country.

“Moreover, a Prime Minister from Borneo will be able to ensure that Sabah and Sarawak will get back their rights as equal partners,” he said.

He also called on other Sabah leaders including those in Umno, Bersatu, PBS, PBRS and Star to put aside their political ideologies and beliefs because it is a way to find a solution to the various issues facing Sabah especially the rights enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He added that whichever leaders from Sabah that are nominated must be supported regardless of what party they represent because what is important is that the leader is honest in bringing back the rights of the people of Sabah for the welfare of all her people.

Mohd Fakhurrazi reminded all Malaysians of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963 when the three parties Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya agreed to form “Malaysia Baru”.

“57 years later, no one would have guessed how far we have lagged behind the unfair division of wealth and development between West Malaysia and East Malaysia. But it is not the fault of our partner but of irresponsible politicians who have set aside Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

He added that “we are now at a crossroad in Malaysia and that everyone should be one in heart and use the opportunity for reform and return the autonomy to Sabah and Sarawak”.

“We urge all Malaysians to come together in this struggle to support the Prime Minister (from Sabah) for all Malaysians,” he said.

At the same time, Mohd Fakhurrazi also refuted allegations that it was Shafie who nominated himself as a candidate for the Prime Minister’s post.

“He has never proposed himself as a candidate for the 9th Prime Minister. His nomination is through the result of a meeting that was carried out by DAP, AMANAH and supporters of Tun Mahathir Mohammad as stated by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad recently,” he said.

He also said that Shafie is qualified to become a Prime Minister as he is a member of parliament.

“It is not an issue if he garners the majority support of members of the Dewan Rakyat to be appointed as the 9th Prime Minister,” he said.