New smart parking in the new normal with LPR launch

KUCHING: The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) lauds Pay and Go Sdn Bhd (Pay and Go) for rolling out Malaysia’s first Licensed Plate Recognition (LPR) Smart Car Park system that integrates with Sarawak Pay.

SMA, as the owner of Sarawak Pay e-wallet platform, welcomes application developers to bundle their e-commerce solutions with Sarawak’s own.

Towards, this end, the Authority applauds Pay and Go for rolling out Malaysia’s first LPR Smart Car Park system that integrates with the e-wallet.

Since the roll out of the LPR Smart Car Park system at CityOne Mega Mall, Kuching on June 15, 2020, the system has raised the interest of many shopping malls, office complex, public car park and condominium in Sarawak.

The system not only improves efficiency and lower operational cost, but it also provides the community a user-friendly and safe parking experience via their mobile phone.

The Pay and Go App enhances Sarawak’s digital economy ecosystem that was first catalysed by Chief Minister of Sarawak’s visionary move to deploy the Sarawak Pay mobile payment platform in November 2017.

Then, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had declared that “Sarawak cannot afford to be left behind”, in terms of digital technology adoption, and digital economic growth which benefits our people.

In driving the mass adoption of digital platforms by the community, useful platforms such as the Smart Car Park system serves to build a thriving e-Commerce environment.

This dovetails neatly into one of Sarawak’s eight digital economy sectors; e-Commerce, led by SMA.

Pay and Go is a car park payment and management solution.

It has been estimated that there will be more than 50,000 car park payment transactions via Sarawak Pay on a daily basis in Sarawak within the next six months.

“In an era where contactless transaction is the new norm, the Pay and Go platform has paved the way for more useful applications to drive the state’s digital economy,” Pay and Go managing director Eddie Wee enthused.

“We are excited to be part of this journey.”

“Developing and nurturing a vibrant digital ecosystem is essential in accelerating Sarawak economic growth.

Meanwhile, SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak encouraged industry players to participate and collaborate with the Authority.

“We call on industry players to participate and hook up with our establishment to transform Sarawak into a high income, equitable digital economy and digital powerhouse by the year 2030,” Zaidi said.