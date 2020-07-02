Party leaders assure Muhyiddin, Perikatan Nasional of support in Putrajaya meeting

KUCHING: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reaffirmed his position as prime minister, sharing on Facebook his meeting yesterday with all party leaders who support him and the Perikatan Nasional government.

The meeting, which was also attended by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) party presidents, was held in Putrajaya amid attempts by the opposition to wrest power from what they allege to be a “backdoor government”.

“All party leaders have expressed their support for YAB Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin and have resolved to strengthen understanding and cooperation for the sake of political stability, the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country,” the post read.

Shared with the post was 17 photos of the meeting, which was held over two hours, and the party presidents who had attended it.

The party presidents were Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (UMNO), Datuk Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS), Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (MCA),Tan Sri Vigneswaran Sanasee (MIC), Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (PBS), Tan Sri Joseph Kurup (PBRS), Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR), and from Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak), Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian (Sarawak United People’s Party), Dato Sri Tiong King Sing (Progressive Democratic Party) and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing (Parti Rakyat Sarawak),

It was also attended by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the Perikatan Nasional chief whip and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.