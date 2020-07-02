Police arrest 4 individuals in 3 separate raids to tackle illegal online gambling activities in Padawan

KUCHING: Police have arrested four individuals in three separate raids carried out to tackle illegal online gambling activities in areas under the Padawan district police’s jurisdiction yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said during the raids, police also seized various smartphones, papers containing online gambling account passwords and a total of RM524 from the suspects.

“The first suspect, a 19-year-old female from Bau was arrested after a raid was carried out at a mini-supermarket in Jalan Matang around 2.20pm yesterday,” said Aidil in a statement today.

The second raid was carried out at a coffee shop at Taman Sungai Tengah in Jalan Belatok around 3.30pm, which saw the arrests of a 33-year-old male and a 27-year-old woman from Indonesia.

During the final raid at around 4.20pm, police arrested two female suspects aged 21 and 25-years old at a hand phone shop in Jalan Batu Kawa.

“Both suspects when checked also have a past criminal record under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he added.

Aidil said all of the suspects had admitted to the police that they are involved in selling online gambling reloads to customers.

All the three cases are being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.