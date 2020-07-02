Practise mixed cultivation, farmers urged

KEMABONG: Farmers here have been urged to diversify their agricultural products and to use modern technology to improve production.

They should also venture into planting products that have high export value so that they can increase their revenue, said Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar.

“The Government encourages farmers to practise mixed cultivation as this will ensure that their revenue will be stable and better. They cannot depend on one crop only as this will be detrimental if the price of the crop drops,” said Jamawi.

The Sabah Backbenchers Chairman said this after officiating a briefing and distribution of Musang King durian seedlings to Majlis Permuafakatan Komuniti Kampung ( MPKK) chairmen here recently.

Jamawi is no stranger to agriculture as he is a former Agriculture Officer and he imparted his knowledge on grafting the durian as well as the planting method.

“In order to help farmers in the constituency to be more independent and progressive, I offer my experience and knowledge about the Musang King durian so that they can implement it when planting and caring for the fruit tree,” he said.

He pointed out that fruits like durian, pineapples, avocado, pomelo and crops such as black pepper can bring good returns if managed properly.

“These commodities have high global demand and when planted using modern technology and expertise, the quality will be guaranteed. Since 2014, the price for Musang King increased by 200 per cent due to high demand both locally and internationally,” he said adding that this is one fruit that tourists from China will buy and consume when they visit Sabah because the price is much cheaper here.

He disclosed that other than China, Hong Kong and Singapore, there is also a high demand for the Musang King from Brunei Darussalam, Australia and USA.

“The government through the Agriculture and Food Industry ministry will continue to support all efforts to increase crop and commodity production,” he said.