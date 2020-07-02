Sabah PKR’s PM choice remains Anwar – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew reiterated that Sabah PKR had always been consistent in supporting the Pakatan Harapan (PH) choice of the nation’s next Prime Minister, and that is Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is an experienced leader in the Federal Government.

mHowever, she said the last four months saw a tussle between former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar as to who should be the future Prime Minister after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Christina noted that with the change of political environment and a turn of events, suddenly, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s name surfaced as a candidate for the PM post.

“The first ever historical candidate for Prime Minister in the person of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie came as a surprise.

“As Sabahans, we welcome the proposal to nominate a Sabahan as PM. After more than half a century of independence, we are glad to see light at the end of the tunnel,” the Sabah PKR chief said in a Facebook live session on Tuesday.