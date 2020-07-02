Sarawak interested in premium buffalo cheese production

KUCHING: Sarawak is interested in premium buffalo cheese production which was proposed by the federal Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak has already had a good start with its existing buffalo rearing programme centred In Limbang.

In noting that the state currently breeds buffaloes for the meat, he said the state welcomes the proposal to go into cheese production in line with the massive agriculture modernisation programme embarked by the state next year.

“We already have our buffalo breeding programme centre in Limbang where we have over 5,000 heads of swamp buffalo.

“We also have a cattle farm in Darwin, Australia which include some 2,500 wild buffaloes. Early this year, we brought over 250 of them to Limbang for distribution to farmers and some government agencies,” he said when receiving a courtesy call from KPLB led by Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad.

On behalf of the Sarawak government, Uggah, who is the Minister for Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development called for further discussion to be held in order for this proposal to materialise as it fits in very well with the state’s socio economic programme.

Earlier, Dr Abd Latiff in making the proposal. said the country imports about RM400 million of cheese annually from overseas.

“The quality may not be what we expected and can be adulterated with non-halal ingredients,”

He added cheese is a primary ingredient in cake or as a breakfast item on its own.

“We have American investors interested in this programme. If this proposal materialises, Sarawak can be a leading producer of halal cheese in the country.

“According to experts, the best cheese is from buffalo milk,” he said.

Meanwhile on development matters, Dr Abd Latiff gave assurance the Perikatan Nasional government would engage openly with Sarawak instead of doing things in silo as had been done by the previous government.

“Whatever we do for the people, we will ensure they will be for their full benefits. It is time for us to look at things together so that many of the problems they face can be successfully resolved”.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Assistant Ministers of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, as well as officials from both ministry.