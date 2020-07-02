SDRU coach in no rush to start training

SIBU: Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU) chief coach Michael Ting says they are in no hurry to resume training even though the country has shown a downward trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

He said that precautionary measures must still be followed in order to prevent a second wave of infections.

“We are still not out of the woods as yet and every individual should put forward every effort to ensure we can win this war against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when contacted.

Ting said nothing should be taken for granted and they would only resume training until the health situation took a turn for the better.

“We are still waiting for the directives from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on the situation,” he added.

Ting said the rugby season for this year was as good as over and there was no reason to recall his players to resume training at this point of time.

The players will only return to training once there is a confirmed schedule on competitions, he added.

He said the morale of the players are still low, especially with the cancellation of the SDRU’s signature event, the 10-aside Bro Albinus Rugby Challenge Cup and also the staging of President Cup which was still in limbo.

“These two tournaments traditionally symbolise the lifeline of the rugby players and with uncertainties hovering over the cancellation of both tournaments, it therefore did not go down well with the players.

“Still, the players cannot do anything other than to wait for the government [email protected]

Nevertheless, SDRU is still hoping, against all odds, to organise the 5-aside Sibu Closed Rugby tournament before the end of the year.

According to Ting, the tournament ‘could take place if the health situation improved in the next three months or so’.

He added that the event is gaining popularity across the globe in recent years.

“Basically, it’s like the usual rugby game, except there is no scrum and no line-up.

“There is still tackling but less contact,” Ting said.

They also planned to get a few local teams to kick-start the game.

Ting also mentioned that most of the players are currently doing light running and training at SMK Sacred Heart’s rugby field.