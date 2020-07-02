Singapore election: Voting arrangements set out to protect health and safety

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Elections Department (ELD) today announced the approach for voting by certain groups of voters for the upcoming general elections in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The department said about 350 COVID-19 patients and voters who are on Quarantine Order (QO) will not be allowed to vote in the general elections set for July 10.

The arrangement is aimed to minimise their contact with members of the public and reduce risk of community transmission, it said at a virtual media briefing on polling day proceedings, here today.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been consulted on the arrangements to protect the health and safety of everyone, including voters, candidates and election officials.

ELD said another group of about 360 voters are advised by the ministry to remain at home, and not move around in the community to avoid the risk of transmission.

They are voters who are under “Stay Home Notice” (SHN) at home, on medical certificate (MC) for Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) or having fever with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above.

However, ELD said it acknowledged that some of these voters may want to exercise their right to vote, thus, a special voting hour between 7 pm and 8 pm has been set aside for them.

“If such voters show up at the polling stations during the regular voting hours from 8 am to 7 pm, they will be turned away and asked to return between 7 pm and 8 pm,” said the department.

ELD noted that voters who are healthy should avoid the special voting hour.

Meanwhile, for those on SHN at designated facilities, they will be allowed to vote at Special Polling Stations.

Singapore currently has 2,651,435 voters including 6,570 overseas voters. – Bernama