Strictly follow SOP to prepare for return of more students

SIBU: Schools must see to it that they implement and strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Education Ministry in preparation for the reopening of more classes, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Lau, who is SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 Board of Directors chairman, said schools have been closed for too long and that all parties needed to play their part in preparing for the eventual return of students of all levels.

“I am happy because all the schools which I had visited are adhering strictly to the SOP. It shows they have done their best in meeting all the requirements set by the ministry. It is important that everyone strictly follow the SOP to help break the Covid-19 chain of infection,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Lau had earlier presented a supply of face masks, hand sanitisers, thermometers and gloves to SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2, which was received by the school’s senior assistant Roslindawati Mohd Nadzir.

Also present during the handing-over were SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 Board of Directors members.

Roslindawati meanwhile thanked members of the Board for their generous contribution, as well as for their concern for the safety of the school’s staff and students.