Suspected online gambling dens in Kuching shut down by police, SEB

KUCHING: The police together with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) have cut the electricity supply to seven premises believed to be online gambling dens today.

Kuching district police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement said the five premises consisted of five phone accessory shops, one mini supermarket and one small hut.

“The operation was carried out after we (police) conducted our surveillance and gathered enough intelligence,” said Merbin.

The operation, he said, was conducted under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

On another note, Merbin also issued a warning to individuals or operators involved in illegal online gambling activities to cease immediately or face the consequences.

He added that it was not only unlawful, but could also cause social ills and family disputes among those who are addicted to gambling.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against such activities. Those with information should immediately lodge a police report,” he added.

Meanwhile, between June 29 to July 1, the district police here has conducted six raids on premises allegedly involved in online gambling activities.

During the course of the three raids, police arrested seven male suspects aged between 23 to 53-years-old. Among those arrested was one foreign national.

All seven suspects are currently under remand and being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.