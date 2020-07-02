SWB: Works to repair pipe leakage at Jalan Salim in Sibu expected to be completed by noon

SIBU: Works to repair the main pipe leakage in front of Sibu Trading Company at Jalan Salim here is expected to be completed by noon today if everything goes well, sending a huge relief to the affected households.

A source from Sibu Water Board (SWB), when contacted today, said almost 85 per cent of some 60,000 households affected by 750mm mid steel main pipe leakage is experiencing no water supply.

He added that the repairing works on the main pipe leakage is still on-going.

“We expect the repairing works to be completed around noon if everything goes smoothly,” he said, adding that the repair works started at 9pm last night and consumers had been notified.

The source said the repairing works could not be started earlier due to the soft ground condition and water left over inside the pipeline, thus delaying the welding works.

“The supply of water at both Salim and Bukit Lima Treatment Plant has stopped to facilitate the repairing works. In addition, the cracking is at the bottom of the pipeline which means we have to fully drain out the water from pipeline in order to start the welding works for repair.

“Repairs should be completed by noon time if no other issues. Sorry for the inconvenience caused,” the source said, adding that the estimated water loss (or non-revenue water) is around 4.67 mega litres.

The areas affected by the water disruption are: Jln. Stabau/Jln. Kong Yit Khim until Jln. Nibong Tada (including Jln. Bukit Penyau, Jln. Senangin, SWB Stabau Booster and JBALB Nibong Tada Booster) Jln. Durin Kiba, Jln. Durin Bazaar, Jln. KJD, Jln. Upper Durin, Jln. Lower Durin, Jln. Naman, Jln. Sg. Pak, Jln. Salim until Jln. Wong King Huo (including Lrg. Salim 28, Jln. Kiew Nang, Jln. Helang, Jln. Siol, Lrg. Salim 19, Lrg. Salim 18, Jln. Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce L/20, L/28 and L/32, Flat Farley, Supermarket Farley, Supermarket Sing Kwong Salim, Jln. Sentosa, Lrg. Salim 5, Jln. Kenari, Jln. Maludan, Jln. Poh Yew, Jln. Belatok, Jln. Bukit Lima Timur, Jln. Saujana and Medan Mall) Jln. Pedada until Jln. Dr. Wong Soon Kai (including Rejang Medical Centre and Delta Mall) Jln. Pelangi, Jln. Oya L/25-L/31, Jln. Maling, Jln. Kiong Tung, Jln. Diong Kik (termasuk KFC and Hotel Li Hua), Jaya Li Hua (kedai-kedai di Jln. Pahlawan and bas terminal), Jln. Old Oya, Jln. RTM, Taman Swan City, Jln. Unggas, Jln. Sena, Jln. Kandis, Jln. Payung and Jln. Seladah), Jln. Ling Kai Cheng hingga bulatan Ling Kai Cheng/Ulu Sg. Merah (including Jln. Nang Sang, Jln. Apollo, Jln. Kulas, Jln. Lilin, Jln. Kuang and Lrg. Ulu Sg. Merah 8 until Lrg. 36), Jln. Lada until bandar Sibu and surrounding kampong (including Jln. Sukun, Jln. Then Kung Suk, Jln. Lanang Barat, Jln. Upper Lanang, Jln. Mantis, Jln. Lanang, Jln. Tekam, Jln. Selangan, Jln. Bunga Mawar, Jln. Kpg. Nyabor, Tanahmas Hotel, Kingwood Hotel, Premier Hotel, Kawan Hotel, Premier Hotel, Jln. Delta, Jln. Kuda, Kpg. Nangka, Kpg. Hilir and Kpg. Dato), Jln. Brooke Drive until Jln. Teng Chin Hua (including Hospital KPJ, SWB Deshon Booster, Jln. Old Airport, Jln. Tiong Hin and Teku Booster), Jln. Quarry hingga Jln. Pasai Siong (including Jln. Indah, Jln. Miden, Jln. Tebu, Jln. Teku, Kpg. Bahagia Jaya, Jln. Rantau Panjang Jaya, Jln. Rantau Panjang and SWB Pasai Siong Booster), Jln. Wawasan until Bawang Assan (including Jln. Serai, Jln. Setia and Sungai Bidut), Jln. Teku Lama until Jln. Ding Lik Kong (including Sg. Merah and Jln. Igan).