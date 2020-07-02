Truck overturns into drain, driver killed

BINTULU: A truck driver was killed while his attendant suffered injuries after their vehicle overturned along the Bintulu-Miri road yesterday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said personnel from the Samalaju fire station were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 10.35am.

It said the lorry was found to have overturned into a drain which left the 65-year-old driver pinned to his seat.

“Members of the public had earlier helped the injured attendant out of the wreckage. Bomba personnel used two bulldozers to stabilise the truck before extricating the driver,” said the statement.

It added the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and that the body was handed over to police for further action.