Works to repair main pipe water leakage at Jalan Salim in Sibu completed

SIBU: The restoration and repair works to the main pipe water leakage in front of Sibu Trading Company at Jalan Salim was completed at about 12.40pm.

Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said he was told by Sibu Water Board deputy general manager Lau Pon Yin that water had started pumping after the repair works was completed.

“Water is not like electricity which will reach the household within seconds. Water will take a couple of hours to reach the households,” he said in a media statement.

The water disruption, due to the 750mm mild steel main pipe burst, had affected about 85 per cent of some 60,000 households who experienced no water supply since early this morning.

Water supply was cut off after 9pm last night to enable the repair work to proceed.

“The water supply interruption is one of the most serious in the history of Sibu,” he added.