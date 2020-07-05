Covid-19: 770 returnees ordered to undergo home quarantine yesterday – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven hundred and seventy individuals from 771 Malaysians who returned home through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 from Singapore, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Thailand, Qatar, Australia and South Korea yesterday were ordered to carry out compulsory quarantine in their respective homes.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from the total, one was Covid-19 positive and was brought to the hospital.

“For the period from June 10 to yesterday (July 4 ), the Ministry of Health (MOH) had conducted screening on 11,049 individuals at KLIA check points.

“From the total, 11,001 individuals were found negative for Covid-19 and had to undergo compulsory home quarantine while 48 individuals who were tested positive were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

Meanwhile, he said police had conducted 803 monitoring visits for standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance on home quarantine and found all had complied with the stipulated SOP.

On RMCO compliance operation, Ismail Sabri said police nabbed 165 individuals for defying RMCO order yesterday.

“From the total, 14 individuals were remanded while 151 were issued compounds. Among the RMCO offences were pub and nightclub activities (96 cases), activities involving large crowd difficult for social distancing (2 cases) and activities violating SOP (67 cases),” he said.

A foreigner was held for an immigration offence from 70 roadblocks and inspection on 47,782 vehicles to curb cross-border crimes especially at illegal crossings nationwide.

Apart from that, he also announced 19 construction sites were ordered to close yesterday for not complying with SOP while 495 sites were given warnings. – Bernama