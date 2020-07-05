Covid-19: Five new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,663

KUCHING: Five new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,663.

According to the Health Ministry in a livestream on Facebook, three were imported cases while the remaining two were locally-transmitted cases.

For the imported cases, two were detected in Selangor which involved Malaysians while the other was detected in Sabah involving a foreigner.

As for the locally-transmitted cases, one was detected in Sabah while the other was detected in Negeri Sembilan and both cases involved Malaysians.

Meanwhile, four cases recovered and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,465.

No deaths were recorded today, making the death toll stand at 121.

Currently, the total of active cases is 77, where two cases are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and require ventilator support.