Covid-19: Sarawak records no new positive cases for 7th consecutive day, Bintulu now green zone

KUCHING: Today marks the seventh consecutive day that Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases, maintaining the cumulative total at 571, according to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said one recovered and discharged case was recorded from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“The total number of individuals who have recovered and discharged from hospitals to 546, with the state’s recovery rate at 95.62 per cent.

“Currently, eight individuals are receiving treatment at the isolation wards of the hospitals, four of which are from Bintulu Hospital, followed by three from SGH and one from Sibu Hospital,” he said in the daily update statement today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, pointed out that the cumulative fatalities maintained at 17.

“A total of six persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been reported, five of which are awaiting laboratory test results,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Bintulu has now been classified as a green zone, bringing the total number of green zones in Sarawak to 38.

As of today, the two yellow zones in Sarawak are Kuching and Sibu.