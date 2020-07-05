KPDNHEP Sibu seize two 4WD carrying huge amount of diesel

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sibu branch confiscated 520 litres of diesel and two four-wheel-drive with seizure value estimated at RM50,959.20 on Saturday.

KPDNHEP Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan Haliward, said they acted on both cases around the town area on suspicion of flouting Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“They failed to produce permit documentations or special permits during the inspection by our enforcement officers,” he said in a statement today.

Kelyn cautioned that contravening the Act, where upon conviction, an individual is liable to a fine up to RM1,000,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both.

A company on the other hand would be liable to a fine of up to RM2,000,000, he added.

Kelyn also reminded that the ministry advised the public not to purchase petrol or diesel beyond the tank capacity of their vehicles without special permits for scheduled controlled items.

“Station operators are also reminded not to sell petrol and diesel to the public exceeding the quantity stipulated under Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“If any of the operator or members of the public are found failing to comply with this Act, stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

In this connection, he urged members of the public to channel any information or complaint of unethical traders to KPDNHEP by calling their office number at 084-335622 or WhatsApp to 019 279 4317 or emailing [email protected]