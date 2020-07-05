Motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Jalan Bako

KUCHING: A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a car at Jalan Bako, Demak at around 12.15pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Mohd Izzat Nurulhaq Asjmakhan from Taman Dahlia, Matang.

“The deceased was heading towards Bako from Petra Jaya when he collided with a car that was making a right turn near PCC Demak,” said Alexson in a statement.

The deceased who sustained serious head injuries was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Inside the car was a 34-year-old female driver and her passenger, a 44-year-old man. Both sustained light injuries from the accident.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the deceased’s body was transferred to the SGH morgue for further action.