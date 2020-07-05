PNK Bintulu, Shopee join forces to open up sea of possibilities for Bintulu fishermen

BINTULU: The Bintulu Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK Bintulu) and Shopee have joined forces to open up a sea of possibilities for more than 700 fishermen in Bintulu.

Under the guidance of the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), the PNK Bintulu official store on Shopee has been launched recently.

PNK Bintulu in a statement said it features various types of fishes ranging from ‘ikan merah’, ‘jenahak’, ‘tenggiri batang’, ‘ibu kerisi’, ‘demudok’, ‘tongkol’, ‘udang putih besar’ and ‘udang harimau’, as well as several other seafood related products.

“The livelihood of these fishermen initially took a toll as they were faced with distribution challenges amid stay-home efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Therefore, this effort is part of the nationwide initiative by LKIM via the National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) to help 56,000 fishermen across the country by enabling the sales of fresh produce online to help recover their incomes and ensure that supply reaches the people without going to waste,” it said.

With PNK Bintulu helping to sell their fresh produce on Shopee, fishermen here no longer need to worry about being unable to sell their fresh produce and the loss of income.

It said the collaboration between PNK Bintulu and Shopee is only the start of a long-term effort for a digital agriculture sector in Malaysia, as previously announced by the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

“Apart from ensuring that the entire sector can be better prepared for more changes brought about by unforseen circumstances in the future, farmers and fishermen are able to achieve self-sustainability after having learnt how to set up online stores to sell directly to customers,” it added.

PNK Bintulu’s delivery coverage is up to 30 kilometres radius from Kuala Tatau up to Samalaju and this will continue to expand over time.

All orders will be delivered on the same day for orders made before 1pm but it will be delivered the next day for orders made after 1pm.

To ensure freshness, PNK Bintulu receives supplies of both fresh and frozen sea produce from fishermen on a daily basis, and the frozen products are stored in PNK Bintulu’s cold room at LKIM Bintulu Complex Jalan Sg Nyigu, Bintulu.

“PNK Bintulu will buy the supplies from fishermen and priority will be given to PNK Bintulu members,” it said.

It added the fishermen will landed their catch at LKIM Bintulu’s jetty and they will be paid in cash.

This initiative also expands the wings of e-commerce to be more inclusive.

In line with the government’s call to ensure that no one is left behind, Shopee is standing in solidarity with the government’s efforts to ensure that everyone has a place in e-commerce and that no fishermen should be left behind.

“Since it was just launched we have yet to receive many feedback and PNK Bintulu is trying to intensify its promotional activities in Shopee including via other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp,” it said.

For more information, consumers can browse through PNK Bintulu official store at https://shopee.com.my/pnkbintulu.