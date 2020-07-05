Roman Catholic churches in Kuching resume services, limited to 100 parishioners per service – Archbishop

KUCHING: Roman Catholic churches here have resumed services during the weekend, limiting to 100 parisioners per service with social distancing restrictions in place.

According to Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Simon Poh, the smaller number helped to ease admission of parishioners as the churches’ service teams were able to concentrate on one entrance and that there were no overcrowding.

“We will be evaluating this week and we will gradually increase (the number of people) as the admission teams become familiar with the protocols.

“As many more Catholics would like to come to church, we will gradually look into daily masses using the same protocols that have been set up,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Prior to the churches’ reopening, Poh said the service teams had conducted many trial runs for the past two weeks in order for them to familiarise themselves and ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

This included starting entry at the gate, followed by admission protocols with screening counters for temperature taking, registration for contact tracing using the Qmunity app or manual logbook, hand sanitising and seating with social distancing and wearing of masks.

This was to ensure safety for all church goers and that the church will be a safe environment for worship and for reception of the Holy Communion, he added.

“In our Archdiocesan websites, the safety protocols and videos on coming to church have been made available to prepare those who are returning to churches. Respective parish churches have also made their own videos.

“All these have helped our Catholics to follow the safety SOP when they came this weekend,” he said.