Two cops injured in Lahad Datu crash

LAHAD DATU: Two policemen were injured when the four wheel drive (4WD) vehicle their were travelling in was involved in accident at Jalan Felda Sahabat 7, yesterday.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said the two policemen on duty were heading towards Gate 55, Felda Sahabat from Tambisan when the incident occurred around 9am.

“Initial investigation found that the driver had lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain, as a result the vehicle skidded and overturned.

“The two policemen suffered injuries and were taken to the Lahad Datu Hospital for treatment,” he said.