200 former Warisan, Amanah leaders, members join Bersatu

TUARAN: Some 200 former leaders and members of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Amanah have quit their respective party and joined Tuaran Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Division on Sunday.

They were led by former Tuaran Amanah Division Chief Coordinator/Sabah Amanah Leadership, Ramli bin Asrih, former Warisan Kg Sri Berundung Bolong Baru Branch Chief, Adneh bin Setuh, former Warisan Kg Indai leader, Alipudin bin Jikah, former Warisan Kg Termunong leader, Lamndin Jikah and Matdin bin Jalali and his group.

They joined Bersatu because they are confident with the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu President, as well as the leadership of Sabah Bersatu Chief, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, who is also Tuaran Bersatu Division Chief.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman State Assemblyman, welcomed them into Bersatu in a brief membership forms presentation ceremony held at Tuaran Bersatu Division office here Sunday.

He said they joined Bersatu as the new platform for their struggles because they trust and confident that Bersatu is capable of protecting the interests and future of the indigenous people in Sabah.

“Their confidence is based on the fact that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Government, under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is the government that cares and attentive to the people’s wellbeing, especially during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Bersatu is also confident that PN Sabah will be able to form the next Sabah State Government in the next general election,” he stressed.

Hajiji said the support from the people of Sabah towards Bersatu is increasing daily with the participation from many indigenous communities in Sabah.

“Former leaders and members of the ruling State Government parties also chose Bersatu as the platform for their struggles,” he stressed.

Tuaran Bersatu Division Deputy Chief, Abdul Kassim Hj Razali, Tuaran Bersatu Srikandi Chief,Jamaliah Antalip, Tuaran Bersatu Armada Chief, Mohammad Ghazali DSP Haji Hajiji and Tuaran Bersatu Division Secretary, Afizal bin Aldin, were also present.