55 vehicles checked, 48 summonses issued during police roadblock, two drink-driving suspects under probe

KUCHING: Forty-eight summonses were issued during a police roadblock at Jalan Simpang Tiga here from 9.30pm on Saturday to 2am yesterday.

Kuching District police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the objective of the operation was to discourage drink-driving.

“Three individuals – aged 19, 35 and 38 – were brought in to the police station as they were suspected of drink-driving.

“However upon testing, only the 19 and 35-year-olds were found to have alcohol per blood reading of 80mg/100ml, which was over the permitted limit,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that both suspects would be investigated under Section 45A(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, police personnel conducted checks on 55 vehicles and 76 individuals during the roadblock.