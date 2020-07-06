Action on illegals for national security, health reasons – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: All forms of action taken against illegal immigrants in the country is for national security and health reasons, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said no country would allow illegal immigrants to move freely, especially in the face of global dangers posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Abdul Hamid said the police will continue to assist the Immigration Department enforce the Immigration Act.

“During the ongoing Recovery Movement Conditional Order (RMCO), the police will continue to intensify efforts to monitor sea and land borders against the entry of illegal immigrants. At the same time, (we will) ensure (there is) no discrimination against those arrested,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on the Al Jazeera documentary, ‘Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown’ which claimed Malaysia was discriminating illegal immigrants in its Covid-19 prevention efforts.

He said the report was inaccurate and police investigations were ongoing.

Bernama learnt that the Immigrant Department has lodged a police report on the matter.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who refuted the report, said the allegation was baseless as Malaysia introduced the Movement Control Order (MCO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 regardless of whether those subjected to it were citizen or foreigners. – Bernama