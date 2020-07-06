Covid-19: Malaysia records 5 new positive cases, total at 8,668

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded five new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the country’s number of infected cases to 8,668, says Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said three out of the new positive cases were imported cases involving two Malaysians and a non-Malaysians while two cases were local transmissions involving Malaysians.

“There are currently 71 active cases in the country and they have been isolated and are being treated at hospitals.

“Two positive cases are also being treated in the intensive care unit and they both require respiratory assistance,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya.

He also said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease to remain unchanged at 121.

On the number of recoveries, Dr Noor Hisham said 11 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,476 which accounts for 97.8 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said.