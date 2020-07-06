DAP to field new, young candidate in Bukit Semuja

KUCHING: State Democratic Action Party (DAP) has decided to field a new and young candidate at Bukit Semuja in the next state election.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this was decided after its Serian chairman, Edward Andrew Luwak, left the party.

“No one person can hold the party to ransom. Edward’s quitting will not slow down our resolve in Serian.

“The party has in the past fully supported him (Edward) in three elections, two parliamentary elections and one state election. I was hoping that the same can be reciprocated.

“But sad to say, instead of helping the party, he left,” said Chong in a statement yesterday after a meeting with Serian branch members.

However, he said despite Edward’s quitting, most of the branch members were still with the party as evidenced by the huge turnout in the meeting.

“Most are in high spirit, unperturbed by Edward’s quitting the party.

“This shows the high level of discipline and sense of belonging of members to the party, not to an individual

leader.

“Leaders come and go, but party and party’s principles and struggle remain strong and intact,” he said.

The branch AGM will be held sometime this month or next month, to elect the new committee.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said his assistant Brolin Nicholsion would help to manage the branch affair for now.

“Despite the hiccup, DAP’s work in Serian is still on. Serian branch is now tasked to win two state seats in Serian in the coming state election, namely, Bukit Semuja and Kedup, and contribute to Movement of Change in Sarawak. It is time for a change,” Chong said.