Electricity, better road connectivity is state govt’s top priority for Kakus – Sikie

TATAU: Two major infrastructure projects, namely electricity and better road connectivity, will remain the top priority of the state government for the Kakus constituency.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk John Sikie Tayai said the state government is committed in providing the rural people with the basic infrastructure.

He said these two major infrastructure projects would also be covering the community in Ulu Kakus and Selitut.

During his working visit to the two areas yesterday, the Kakus assemblyman met the local residents from several longhouses in Kakus.

Among the longhouses that he visited were Rh Wan, Rh Kelisop, Rh Salleh, Rh Saran, Rh Dilang, Rh Satan in Ulu Anap, Rh Jana in Muput and Rh Sengalang in Selitut.

Sikie believed that more development projects will be implemented in his constituency.

“Among other projects needed by the local people here include building materials, to repair the longhouses and to level the ground of the new longhouses,” he said.

Sikie said the Rural Transformation Project, Minor Rural Project and ‘Projek Penambahbaikan Rumah Miskin Sarawak’ (PPRMS) by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government have benefited the people in Kakus.