Fatimah: No childcare centres, kindergartens ordered closed for failing to comply with SOP

KUCHING: No childcare centres (Taska) and kindergartens (Tadika) have been ordered to close for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“To date, we have been seeing very strict compliance to the SOP from Taska and Tadika operators, as well as the teachers, children and parents when they are in the premises,” said Fatimah during a press conference at Baitumakmur Building, Petra Jaya here today.

Fatimah said all the childcare centres and kindergartens that had reopened deserved credits for ensuring the cleanliness of their premises, implementing social distancing and programmes that helped in preventing the children from crowding at one place.

“We must not underestimate the ability of our children, young children, to obey orders, instructions and guidelines from the teachers (in regards to social distancing and SOP). They (children) have been very good,” she said, adding that she was told that the children were happy to finally return to the centres.

She pointed out that 465 Kemas kindergartens and 19 private kindergartens would resume their operations on July 20 and July 15 respectively. All 236 Taska throughout the state had already resume operations.

Fatimah previously warned that Taska and Tadika would risk being ordered to shut down immediately if they fail to adhere to the SOP.