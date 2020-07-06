Fatimah: S’wak govt agrees to assist those registered for i-Suri incentive

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has agreed in principle to assist those registered for the i-Suri incentive under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to pay for their annual RM60 contribution, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“In principle, the state government has agreed to pay the RM60 contribution for individuals registered for the i-Suri incentive. We understand that there are people, especially those categorised as poor or hardcore poor, have difficulties in forking out RM60 every year,” said the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Family, Women and Childhood Development during a press conference at Baitulmakmur Building, Petra Jaya here today.

Fatimah hoped those who have yet to registered for the i-Suri incentive would do so immediately to enjoy the benefits provided by the state and federal governments.

To be eligible for the i-Suri incentive, applicants needed to be a Malaysian, below 60 years of age, be a female head of household and registered in the National Database on Poverty (eKasih). Successful applicant must contribute a minimum of RM5 per month or RM60 per annum into their EPF accounts.

The benefits of i-Suri incentives included earning annual EPF dividend, death benefit of RM2,500 and receiving a special incentive of RM480 per annum from the federal government. The incentive will be credited into their EPF accounts.

According to EPF, the i-Suri incentive was established to ensure the wellbeing of housewives and acknowledge their contributions to the development of the country.

“If the applicants had already registered for i-Suri before July this year, they will receive the RM480 special incentive this month. If they registered on July onward, they will get the incentive in February next year,” said Fatimah.

Out of the 66,120 female head of households registered with eKasih in the state as of November 2019, it was pointed out that only 42.85 per cent of the individuals had registered for the i-Suri incentive.

Fatimah also remarked the poverty line for the whole state was RM1,020, with RM1,070 for urban areas and RM940 for rural areas. The poverty line was based on the year 2016’s numbers.

Moreover, she hoped those who had been be listed in the eKasih database would register for i-Suri incentive and she appealed community leaders and government officers to assist those eligible to register for the benefits.

“There are 25,813 individuals who had registered for i-Suri in the state but a total of 18,275 applicants did not make the contribution of RM5 per month or RM60 a year as required,” she said.

Fatimah said the state government was complementing the federal government’s special incentive of RM480 that is credited into the applicant’s EPF account by helping them to meet the annual RM60 contribution.

“The i-Suri incentive is meant to extend EPF’s benefits to those in the informal sectors, such as those registered with eKasih. Sarawak currently has been ranked number five in terms of applications for the incentive”, she said,

Furthermore, Fatimah remarked the income contributed by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) in paying the state sales tax (SST) on petroleum products would be channelled to the people. The national oil company had agreed to pay RM2 billion on the SST imposed for the year 2019.