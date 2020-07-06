Ismail Sabri: 414 M’sians who have undergone home quarantine yet to undergo second Covid-19 screening

KUCHING: A total of 414 Malaysians who have undergone the mandatory home quarantine have yet to visit the nearest health clinic for their second Covid-19 screening, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said he was clueless about whether these 414 individuals were stubborn or not aware of the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“As of today, there are still 414 individuals who have undergone the mandatory quarantine at home have not come for their second screening, which is scheduled for the 13th day of the quarantine period,” he said when responding to a question at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, advised the 414 Malaysians to go to the nearest health clinic or contact MoH at once for the second Covid-19 screening.

He said they must go through the second time screening to determine whether they were negative or positive for Covid-19.

“We have discussed at the special (Cabinet) meeting today, that if these 414 individuals still do not show up at the nearest health clinic, PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) will pick them up from their respective residences and bring them to the health clinic.

“So it is either you go on your own or wait for the police to come and get you,” he added.