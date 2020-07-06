Ismail Sabri challenges Al Jazeera to provide evidence of Malaysia mistreating illegal immigrants

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has challenged international news agency Al Jazeera to provide evidence of Malaysia mistreating illegal foreigners who have been detained in the country.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) threw this challenge at the Qatar-based news agency today after pointing out that no country in the world would permit individuals with illegal entry to move freely in that country.

The Defence Minister stressed that individuals, be they foreigners or locals, who had been detained for either flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) or breaking the immigration laws had been treated in a fair and square manner.

“Al Jazeera claimed that children were also detained at the detention centre, which is not true. The children were kept at the special centre and not mixed with other detainees.

“The Immigration Department uses the Immigration Act to detain those who do not have the legal document or totally have no document to stay in our country.

“We shall ask Al Jazeera to tell us which country in this world allows foreigners who do not have the legal document to move freely in the country.

“I challenge Al Jazeera to show us, but to me, the answer is none. But maybe Al Jazeera has the list of countries, and please do show us,” he said when responding to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said foreigners who entered Malaysia had to possess the travel document and even if their travel visas had expired, they must present the document.

He said such requirement was the same with everywhere else and not just Malaysia.

As far as Malaysia is concerned, he said foreigners and Malaysians were given the same treatment if they were tested Covid-19 positive.

He said more than 68,000 foreign workers with legal documents had been screened, with over 2,000 of these tested found to be Covid-19 positive.

“Those found positive of Covid-19 are treated in hospitals. As for those without legal documents, we don’t leave them sick but help screen them and keep them in detention centres.

“A total of 4,924 illegal foreign workers have been screened and 777 of them tested positive. We treat them at the special centre in Serdang until they recover and send them home,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said illegal foreign workers who were tested negative for Covid-19 would not be allowed to move freely in the country.

“But I believe Al Jazeera is not interested in facts because they have ill intention against Malaysia. They accused us of being racist and all that.

“I hope this international news agency will uphold work ethics and if possible, apologise to Malaysians,” he said.