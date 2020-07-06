Jeffrey suffers from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde syndrome – Jo-Anna

KOTA KINABALU: STAR vice president Robert Tawik was feeling the heat and forced to twist and turn for his president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, said Wirawati deputy chief Jo-Anna Henley Rampas.

In a statement responding to the Bingkor assemblyman on Sunday, Jo-Anna said Robert’s reference to Don Quixote was yet another sign of STAR’s penchant to twist and turn in order to snake their way out of a sticky situation.

“See, the issue today is Jeffrey Kitingan’s habit of forgetting his past political positions. That is why people are calling him a frog, or more eloquently suffering from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde syndrome,” she said.

The Jekyll and Hyde Syndrome represents one who has a dual personality disorder that alternates based on circumstances.

It is a popular English novel written by Robert Louis Stevenson in 1886 that has been incorporated into the Malaysian education system for form three students.

Jo-Anna said in October 2018, Jeffrey who then played the role of Dr Jekyll said the IMM13 is irrelevant.

A month prior to that in July 2018, Jeffrey as Dr Jekyll also proclaimed in the Sabah State Assembly that the IMM13 had been misused to dish out ICs and MyKads to foreigners. ”

Yet today after pledging support to Muhyiddin and the PN-led Federal Government, he becomes Mr Hyde to claim that the IMM13 is the best solution to the PTI woes in Sabah.

“In 2019, the then Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unilaterally announced the PSS. Jeffrey as Dr Jekyll vehemently objected it. He even organised the black shirt protests. Remember?

“When Musa Aman was Chief Minister, Jeffrey was very critical of his administration. Those were Jeffrey’s days as Dr Jekyll,” she said.

“Post May 2018, Jeffrey had become Mr Hyde. He supported Musa Aman as Chief Minister in exchange for a Deputy Chief Ministership. Now with Musa’s ongoing court trials, Jeffrey and STAR are even throwing their support behind Musa.”



Jo-Anna, who is also the Chief Minister’s political secretary, added maybe Robert Tawik too agreed that his president was suffering from dual personality complexes.

“Robert Tawik’s reply is nothing more than an attempt to twist and turn. He did not deny any of the things I said. Instead he tried to move the goalposts and divert the topics.”

”I can only say that this looks very much like an indirect admission from Robert Tawik that his president Jeffrey indeed suffers from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde syndrome,” she said.