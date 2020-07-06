Nelson Balang to contest for Ba Kelalan again? It’s up to CM, says former rep

MIRI: Former Ba Kelalan assemblyman Datuk Nelson Balang Rining said he will leave it to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide whether he will be fielded in the next state polls to wrest the seat back from the opposition.

Speaking to reporters after an event here today, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general said he will contest for the seat if Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, picks him.

“It all depends on the chief minister. If he wants me, I go. If not, (then) I cannot (go). The question is whether you are a winnable candidate (or not). That is all. I cannot say I am – it all depends on the chief minister,” said Nelson, who served two terms as the constituency assemblyman.

PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had given his party’s endorsement to Balang to contest for the seat in 2018.

Nelson first won Ba Kelalan in a 2004 by-election following the tragic death of then incumbent Datuk Dr Judson Sakai Tagal in a helicopter crash.

He secured the seat on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket with a majority of 1,452 votes against Baru who at the time stood as an Independent candidate.

In 2006, Nelson defended the seat again against Baru, who contested under the Sarawak National Party (SNAP) ticket, and won with a slim majority of 473 votes.

However, in the 2011 state polls, BN replaced Nelson with a new face, Willie Liau, who lost to Baru who for the first time contested under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat ticket.

Baru confirmed last Saturday that he would be defending the seat and this time as a member of Parti Sarawak Bersatu, which he joined in May after leaving PKR.