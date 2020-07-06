PBB branch reminded not to be complacent over  past results

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pantai Damai branch members have been reminded not to be lulled into complacency by the good results achieved in the past, but instead work even harder to ensure such achievements will be maintained.

Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who made the call, said even though Pantai Damai is a PBB stronghold, the opposition has always fielded candidates in the constituency since he first contested in 2001.

“Because of this, we need to make sure that all of us stay united within the party. The (Pantai Damai) branch should not be complacent with the good results registered in the previous state election,” he said at a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) rally in Kampung Jaya Bakti here Saturday night.

In the 2016 state election, Dr Abdul Rahman comfortably saw off Zainal Abidin Yet of PAS with a majority of 9,260 votes.

The four-term assemblyman, who is also PBB vice-president, said it was also pertinent for party leaders to enhance rapport at branch and sub-branch levels in preparation for the coming state polls which could be called at any time.

He said with the coming election being the first that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be leading GPS into, all within PBB must ensure they can deliver and give Abang Johari the mandate to continue leading Sarawak.

“All we have to do now is to strengthen the party by preparing our machinery for the coming state election,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department and also Assistant Minister of Utilities.