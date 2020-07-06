Spas, wellness centres, reflexology centres can now open, subject to SOP – Uggah

KUCHING: Spas, wellness centres as well as foot massage and reflexology centres in the state can now open subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced this today, pointing out that one of the SOP was for those premises who wished to open to notify the committee immediately.

“You can now go for massages,” he said in a jest during the Covid-19 update press conference here today.

Uggah also said that according to the SOP, operators of those centres should also submit a notification to open for business to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing through its website.

According to the SOP at the ministry’s website, between one and two meters of social distancing must be observed between customers on massage beds or chairs based on the floor size of the premise.

Premises must also provide hand sanitisers at general or open areas, entrance lobby, counters and each room.

Business operators are to ensure their premises and equipment are regularly cleaned and sanitised after every customer.

This includes fabric covers for chairs and beds, towels, sheets and plastics, which are required to be changed after every customer.

Customers are recommended to make appointments first to prevent overcrowding, the SOP added.

Meanwhile, Uggah also announced that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MTAC) had also allowed health tourism to resume immediately subject to SOP set by the ministry.

He also said MTAC also allowed for the organising of meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition (Mice), travel and trade fairs, marts, bazaars, and arts and culture carnivals, subject to SOP set by MTAC

Details of the SOP can be read at MTAC website.