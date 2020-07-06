SRB mulling long term solution for partially submerged pontoons at Sibu’s Tua Pek Kong Wharf

SIBU: Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is looking into a long-term solution to iron out the issue of partially submerged pontoons at the Tua Pek Kong Wharf here, with the possibility of replacing all seven pontoons.

SRB assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi said that only four of the seven-decades-old pontoons were partially submerged but all of the seven ageing pontoons have passed their economic life after being exposed to wear and tear over the years.

“Maintenance is only a stop-gap measure and not a permanent solution. The only solution is to replace all the seven pontoons, where SRB Head Office (in Kuching) has to come up with the best design for these replacements,” he said when contacted today.

Hatta pointed out that SRB central zone Sibu was doing its best to carry out pumping but it seemed to lack much impact.

“The partially submerged pontoons do not pose threats to the safety of users as they have been filled with polystyrene infill.

“They will not sink but will absorb water, causing them to be partially submerged,” he explained.

Meanwhile, president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in statement on Sunday had said the floating pier on Jalan Temple in Sibu was in a state of disrepair and needed the urgent attention of SRB.

He said that the floating pier adjacent to Sibu’s Eng Ann Teng Tua Pek Kong Temple sits on the town’s main waterway transportation in the area but is still in dire disrepair, adding that the safety of the people using this infrastructure should be paramount.

“The Sarawak Rivers Board and Works Department (JKR) must take immediate steps to conduct the necessary inspections, upgrades, and maintenance work on this floating pier and its wharf due to the high traffic and risk to users its current dilapidated condition poses,” said Tiong, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to People’s Republic of China.

He noted that this problem has been there for a long time but left unresolved, urging the various responsible authorities must take steps to rectify the disrepair immediately.

“Must we allow a tragic accident to occur being the officials must leave their office seats and do their work?

“The Rivers Board needs to dispatch officers to inspect the pier and wharf structures there immediately to plan and arrange for upgrades and reconstruction work. This cannot wait, for the sake of the safety of hundreds of locals. Their safety must be guaranteed and not left to chance before we are not doing what we are responsible to do,” Tiong said.