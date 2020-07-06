Supermarkets urged to use hand sanitisers as per SOP instead of detergent

SIBU: Supermarket operators are urged to use hand sanitiser as stated in the standard operating procedures (SOP) instead of detergent.

Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun said the SOP given to the supermarkets was hand sanitiser, however, the department could not test every sample that the supermarket operators are using.

“My advice to all the supermarkets is use proper hand sanitiser. Hand sanitiser is not that expensive anymore.

“If cannot, provide a place for customers to wash their hands,” he said, adding that using Dettol with the correct dilution can also be effective.

A member of public called The Borneo Post today that she was concerned that some major supermarkets in town were using detergents instead of hand sanitiser.

The complainant, who requested anonymity, said that detergents were only effective when it has been scrubbed for 20 seconds and washed with water.

“I asked them why they are using detergent instead of hand sanitiser and the answer given was that the sanitiser is expensive,” she said.

She also said that supermarket operators must be aware that some people are allergic to certain detergents.

When asked to comment regarding this matter, Dr Teh said that members of the public could lodge a formal complaint to the department or to any relevant agencies.

“We will try to monitor to make sure that all those supermarkets will adhere to the SOP. We will act and supervise those supermarkets. We might also find them if necessary,” he pointed out.

According to him, the department could not get every sample of the sanitiser that the operators are using to make sure it is the genuine one.

He also advised the members of the public to visit other supermarkets that practice proper SOP.

“If you think you are not comfortable entering certain supermarkets, you can visit other supermarkets, or you can use your own hand sanitiser.

“Of course, it is not right (not using proper sanitiser), I really urged supermarkets to adhere to SOP when it comes to hand sanitiser,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, a representative from a supermarket said they needed to spend about RM3,000 every month for hand sanitiser alone.

She said that costed expenses of about RM100 daily on average.

“These are extra expenses we have to spend on. It is necessary because it is our job to keep everyone safe and if everyone is safe from this virus, it is of course beneficial for us as well in terms of business,” she said.

She also said that the management ensure that workers would sanitise the stairs, floors and trolley every one or two hours.

Another representative from a supermarket said they need about one litre of hand sanitiser every three days.

He said the management had to spend about RM50 every day for the sanitiser.