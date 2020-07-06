Two new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded two new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, thereby increasing the total number to 378.

The cases were reported in Kota Kinabalu and Keningau. Keningau was reclassified as yellow zone with the new case.

According to the Ministry of Health, one of the patients was a locally transmitted case involving a citizen who was detected during pre-surgery screening at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The second case was imported involving a non-citizen with permanent residence status, who returned from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Sabah remains at 356.

There are currently 15 active cases in the state, including six in Kota Kinabalu, two in Tuaran and one case each in Tawau, Sandakan, Keningau, Penampang, Kota Belud, Ranau and Nabawan.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Malaysia yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure to 8,663 cases.

He said four more cases had recovered and been discharged as of noon yesterday, raising the total number of recoveries to 8,465, or 97.7 per cent of the cumulative figure for cases.

The number of active cases with infectivity was 77, he added.

“Of the five new cases, three are imported cases involving two Malaysians and one foreigner, while the other two cases are local transmissions involving Malaysians,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On the two local transmission cases, Dr Noor Hisham said they were detected during pre-surgery screenings, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah and a medical centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Dr Noor Hisham said no fatalities had been reported since June 15, keeping the death toll at 121, or 1.39 per cent of the total number of cases.

He said only two positive cases were being treated in the intensive care unit and both were on ventilator support.

He also announced the closure of two residential clusters yesterday — the Gombak Cluster and Cheras Flats Cluster.

“The Gombak Cluster was reported on May 18, 2020 following active case detection of Covid-19 positive cases at some quarters in Gombak. As of July 4, a total of 200 people have been screened and five positive cases detected involving Malaysians.

“The Cheras Flats Cluster was reported on June 1, 2020 following active case detection of positive Covid-19 cases at some flats in Cheras. As of July 4, a total of 144 people have been screened and eight found to be positive. This cluster has a positive case involving an Indonesian while the rest are Malaysians,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said the first cases for both clusters were detected during screening of tahfiz students, who were identified to be among the high-risk groups.

The targeted approach adopted by the Health Ministry (MOH) had helped to detect many Covid-19 cases in the country, he added.

“I am pleased to announce that the investigations conducted show that no other positive Covid-19 cases were found in the two affected tahfiz centres,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham thanked all those involved in detecting cases and curbing the spread of the coronavirus at the two clusters.