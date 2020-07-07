AirAsia now allows 2 pieces of cabin baggage not exceeding 7kg per guest

KUCHING: AirAsia allows two pieces of cabin baggage not exceeding a total of seven kilogrammes (kg) per guest effective today, as the demand for air travel picks up.

According to an AirAsia, guests would be able to carry a cabin bag not exceeding the dimensions of 56cm (H) x 36cm (W) x 23cm (D) or maximum linear of 115cm and must fit in the overhead storage compartment in the aircraft cabin, and a laptop bag or a small bag not exceeding the dimensions of 40cm (H) x 30cm (W) x 10cm (D) or maximum linear of 80cm and must fit under the seat in front of them.

“Guests who wish to travel with more than the permitted cabin baggage limit are recommended to pre-book your checked baggage allowance prior to the flight.

“Baggage purchase or upgrade can be done on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app up to four hours to departure time,” it said the statement today.

AirAsia said the health and well-being of passengers remained its paramount concern.

As such, it advised guests to arrive early at the airport – preferably three hours before departure to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.

Besides complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia said it had also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests.

