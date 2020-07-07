Airasia’s Ourshop partners Fama to sell fresh and frozen produce

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd’ logistics arm, Teleport, is collaborating with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to help local farmers selling fresh and frozen produce directly from the source.

The collaboration is through Teleport’s e-commerce platform Ourshop.

AirAsia said Ourshop has launched a new category called Ourfresh that offers fresh and frozen produce directly from the source, with next-day delivery guaranteed for Klang Valley customers.

It said Ourshop had signed as a merchant on Fama’s marketplace, Agrobazaar Malaysia, in an effort to provide an e-commerce platform and marketing support for farmers and agribusiness industry entrepreneurs under Fama. — Bernama