Airbnb proposes initiatives to aid tourism industry

KUCHING: Airbnb has proposed to the Malaysian government several policy recommendations for consideration to help everyday people and small business operators whose financial security has been put at risk by the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to Airbnb’s Public Policy for Southeast Asia head Mich Goh, the outbreak of Covid-19 has clearly had a painful impact on the Malaysia tourism industry, including Airbnb’s Malaysian host community in the near-term.

Airbnb applauded the Malaysian government’s efforts to provide robust economic relief for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

“In particular, we welcome the incentives dedicated to the tourism sector in the fourth round of Malaysia’s stimulus package, Penjana, including the tourism tax exemption from

July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 and the allocation of RM1 billion Penjana Tourism Financing (PTF) facility to finance transformation initiatives by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector,” Goh said.

“As the government is developing the short-, medium- and long-term economic recovery plan, we encourage the Malaysian government to continue ensuring the inclusion of small and

micro-entrepreneurs involved in the tourism industry through new business models and platforms in its support and relief responses.”

To further build on the Malaysian government’s existing measures supporting the tourism sector’s recovery, Airbnb has proposed to the Malaysian government several policy recommendations for consideration to help everyday people and small business operators whose financial security has been put at risk by the Covid-19 epidemic.

One suggestion was for the government to consider including Short Term Rental Accommodation (STRA) hosts in key incentives.

“Given the significant role short-term rental accommodation hosts play in driving Malaysia’s tourism industry, Airbnb recommended extending several key incentives dedicated for businesses in the tourism sector under the economic stimulus packages to STRA hosts (both individuals and SMEs),” it said in the statement.

“These incentives included the postponement of tax installment payments to affected businesses in the tourism sector beginning April 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2020; RM1 billion Penjana Tourism Fund (PTF) facility to finance transformation initiatives in the sector; one-off payment of RM600 and personal income tax relief of RM1,000 on expenditure related to domestic tourism until December 2021 and; digital vouchers of up to RM100 to all Malaysians for domestic tourism purposes to be enabled for Airbnb bookings.”

Other recommendations by Airbnb include extending the moratorium on loan repayments. As many affected Airbnb hosts rely on booking income to help pay their mortgage, it also encouraged the government to consider extending the moratorium on loan repayments at least until December 2020.

Additionally, Airbnb recommended that the government consider unlocking the potential of the sharing economy. The special incentive allocated to players in the sharing economy, specifically to the e-hailing industry, is a welcomed plan.

Airbnb also requested the government to consider extending the one-off cash assistance being provided to e-hailing drivers to Airbnb hosts.

Airbnb is committed to supporting the Malaysian government in weathering this health and economic crisis and taking care of our community of Malaysian hosts, many of whom are ordinary individuals and micro hospitality entrepreneurs, and guests.