Covid-19: Zero positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 572

KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded today, making the total cumulative tally of positive cases remain at 572, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement reported that there were two recoveries that were discharged, bringing the total of recoveries and discharged cases to 551.

Four active cases are being treated in hospitals, out of which two are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), one in Sibu Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital. None are in critical condition or require ventilator support.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Sarawak remains at 17.

Only Kuching remains classified as a yellow zone while 39 other districts are green zones.

Meanwhile, SDMC recorded 58 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, with seven still waiting for lab test results.

A total of 116 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were also recorded by SDMC today, bringing the total of PUS cases to 697 being quarantined at 11 hotels around the state.

In Kuching there are 331 PUS, Miri (216), Bintulu (43), Limbang (26) and Sibu (81).

Enforcement teams are also constantly monitoring various commercial premises to ensure they all comply with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Today, the enforcement teams have inspected 2,068 premises around Sarawak.

The enforcement teams consist of personnel from the police, the armed forces, the Rela Corp, Civil Defence Department, local government enforcers and other agencies.

Apart from that. Ops Benteng today in six roadblocks in districts near the Sarawak-Kalimantan border have conducted checks on 968 vehicles with no untoward incidents.