EC ready for Sarawak state election anytime – Azmi

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) is ready to face the possibility of Sarawak state election anytime, said deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom.

He said that as soon as the Sarawak Legislative Assembly has been dissolved, the EC has a maximum of 60 days from the date of the dissolution to hold an election, according to Clause (1) of Article 21 of the Sarawak Constitution.

“Whenever the Dewan Undangan Negeri (State Legislative Assembly) is dissolved, a general election shall be held within sixty days from the date of the dissolution and the new State Legislative Assembly shall be summoned to meet on a date not later than one hundred and twenty days from that date,” he told the Borneo Post in a statement today.

When asked if there had been any notification from the Sarawak Legislative Assembly on the dates of the dissolution, he said that so far the EC had not received any.

“As of today (July 7, 2020) EC has not received any notifications with regards to the Sarawak State Election,” said Azmi.

Speculation has been rife that the Sarawak State Election might be held very soon, with rumours saying that it could be held as soon as September or October this year.

Speculation was further fueled when Sarawak ruling party Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) held a closed-door meeting last weekend, right after Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders met with the prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya the day before.

The 11th Sarawak state election was held on May 7, 2016 and the 12th has to be held by July 2021.

However, based on previous records, the state usually holds its elections a year early.

In the 11th state election, the Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) won 72 seats out of 82.

Meanwhile, Azmi revealed that as of March 31, 2020, there are a total of 1,246,001 registered voters in Sarawak.

He said during the first quarter of 2020, EC had received 7,310 new registrations of voters from Sarawak.

Asked on the Automatic Voters Registration (AVR), especially for Malaysians who just turned 18 years old, he said it was on track and in line with EC’s plan to begin implementation by July 2021.

“This involves the preparation of amendments to the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002 and other relevant laws, provision of standard operating procedures (SOP) and provision of infrastructure system for the implementation of the 18-year-old voters and automatic registration.

“Therefore, those below the age of 21 years old will not be eligible to vote before July 2021,” said Azmi.