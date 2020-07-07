Few more telco towers under NFCP will be built in Puncak Borneo – Willie

KUCHING: A few more telecommunication towers under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will be built in Puncak Borneo to improve the telecommunication services and internet connectivity in the area.

Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Willie Mongin said these telecommunication towers will be built in Kampung Puak (Bau), Kampung Danu, Bengoh Dam Resettlement Scheme (Penrissen), Kampung Abang, Kampung Kamug, Kampung Maras, and Kampung Muk Ayun, Kampung Simpok, Kampung Gayu (Padawan), Kampung Bunga, Kampung Baru Mawang, Kem Juara (Serian), and Kampung Bisira Rayang.

He said the plan to build telecommunication towers is currently in the tender evaluation stage.

“I have been taking this matter seriously from the very beginning in order to provide the basic telecommunication infrastructure to the people.

“On top of that, Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency is also going to have additional towers project under the Sarawak government’s Digitalisation and Telecommunication Initiative where Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) is currently planning and implementing between 16 and 19 towers,” he said.

Willie recalled that one of the first things he did after winning the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency in 2018 was to make a visit to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission Sarawak and its headquarters to request for 20 telecommunication towers to be erected in his constituency.

He said the following year, the telecommunication towers were erected, commissioned and went live in eight areas including Kampung Segaa’, Kampung Tringgus, Kampung Timurang, Kampung Jambu, Kampung Subang, Kampung Sebemban, Kampung Munggu Kopi, and Kampung Senah Rayang.

In the same year, he had also worked closely with MEASAT Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd’s subsidiary CONNECTme to install satellite broadband internet services in Kampung Simuti, Borneo Highlands Resort, Kampung Karu and Kampung Bratan.

“We are also planning to install these satellite broadband services in Kampung Sapit and other areas that are out of telecommunication grid,” he said.

He acknowledged there are certain areas in Puncak Borneo that are still not fully covered by the telecommunication connectivity although some of the areas have been covered by the 3G and 4G connection.

“There are also areas that are still not covered by the 3G and 4G connection which merely covered by the H+ and analogue signal connectivity only.

“I am committed to improve the current telecommunication situation (in Puncak Borneo). In Puncak Borneo we already have six Internet Centres, 41 USP Towers including the Smallcell and we have 43 3G/4G Upgrade Towers.

“Out of these 41 USP Towers, seven are the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) which is a satellite communication system located at Kampung Skio, Kampung Gumbang, Kampung Padang Pan, Sapit Pengkalan 4, Kampung Sungai Resit, Kampung Plaman Payang and Kampung Sadir, Padawan,” he said.