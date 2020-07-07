KPDNHEP Sarawak confiscate fake hand sanitiser from residence in Kuching

KUCHING: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sarawak confiscated fake hand sanitiser from a residence at Mile 3 here recently.

The raid on the said store was made on July 2 following a complaint by the owner of the product’s trademark.

Together with the trademark owner, the team from the KPDNHEP raided the premise and seized the items in various volumes.

According to the statement from KPDNHEP, the total seizure was worth about RM4,140.

Initial investigation found that the suspect had carried out the hand sanitiser processing and packaging using the trade mark ‘Saraya’.

The case is being investigated under Section 102 of the Trademark Act 2019.

If found guilty, an individual can be fined not more than RM10,000 for each item for the first offence or imprisonment of not more than three years or both; or be fined more that RM20,000 for every item or imprisonment of not more than five years or both for the second or subsequent offences.

If it is a corporation, the offender can be fined up to not more than RM15,000 for each item that uses the fake trade mark and not more than RM30,000 for the second or subsequent offences.