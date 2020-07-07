Man found safe after three days lost in Lawas jungle

MIRI: A man who went missing last Saturday while collecting rattan in Long Lutok, in Lawas, has been found safe today.

In a statement to the media, the Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak Operation Centre said the man, identified as 53-year-old Samuel Suang, was found at around 9am by villagers who joined the search and rescue operation.

“The victim was found near an area known as Ulu Sungai Long Lutok, which is within a three kilometre radius from Kampung Long Lutok at around 9am today (July 7),” it said.

“He was found safe and he has been taken to his home at around 9.30am,” the statement said, adding that the victim is in stable condition.

The victim had gone into the jungle with his uncle on Saturday to collect rattan. His uncle, only realised Samuel was missing when he could not find him upon returning to the village the same day.

Following his disappearance, a search was carried out by the villagers on Saturday but to no avail.

“They resumed the operation on Sunday but the still failed to locate him,” it said.

On Monday, the villagers made a break after they found the victim’s shirt and pants near the river.

After their three-day effort failed, the victim’s son lodged a police report on his father’s disappearance on Monday night, which led to the large scale operation involving personnel from Lawas Fire and Rescue Department station and Lawas police.