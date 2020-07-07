MPIC drafting new policies, strategies under 12MP – Willie

BANGI: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) is currently drafting the policies and strategies under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which covers the period from 2021 to 2025.

Deputy Minister Willie Mongin said among the proposals that would be tabled is the provision of grants to smallholders who operate plantations covering 2.5 hectares (ha) and below.

Smallholders who own plantations of 2.5ha and above, meanwhile, would be given loans to help them increase their palm production, he added.

“The initial amount for the grant will be discussed with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and will be announced later,” he said to reporters after officiating the MPOB Transfer of Technology Webinar here, today.

The ministry has also proposed for the government to focus on MPOB’s innovation at the downstream level in order to add value to the country’s income in the palm industry.

Meanwhile, the extension of 100 per cent exemption on export duty on crude palm oil (CPO) has not been decided.

“The ministry has not made a decision yet on the matter. It will be determined following a discussion in the cabinet meeting later,” said Willie.

Previously, the export duty exemption was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to help increase the export value of the commodity.

Muhyiddin announced that the government will provide 100 per cent export duty exemption on CPO, crude palm kernel oil and processed palm kernel oil from July 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2020. – Bernama