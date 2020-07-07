PN’s registration as an official coalition to be concluded soon — Hamzah

PORT KLANG: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) registration as an official coalition is being drawn and will be concluded as soon as possible, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

He said this was because the registration required the cooperation of all coalition parties and must be looked into thoroughly in order for it to be adjusted according to the constitutions and procedures of the respective parties.

On rumours that the 15th General Election (GE15) is expected to be held soon, Hamzah who is also Home MInister said he was not focusing on the matter.

“I am not paying particular attention to when the GE15 is going to be held… my main agenda is to ensure that the PN government is a stronger coalition than the previous government,” he told reporters after the handover of two patrol vessels here. — Bernama