Police cut power to suspected online gambling dens

KUCHING: Six premises in the Padawan area that were suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling activities had their electricity disconnected yesterday.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said all six premises were sundry shops and food outlets, all of which were in Matang.

He said that the disconnection was done when the said premises continued with their illegal online gambling activities despite having had notices issued to them before.

“One of the premises in Jalan Matang had been raided four times, another at Taman Lee Ling were raided thrice whereas premises at Jalan Belatok, Taman Malihah Jaya and Matang Jaya twice respectively and another at Jalan Matang-Kuching, once.

“Our raiding team then disconnected the electricity supply on all of the six premises to ensure that there would be no more online gambling activities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The raiding operations took place between 11.30am until 1pm and involved enforcement staff from Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).